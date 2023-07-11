Sweden will strengthen Nato says president

Speaking to journalists in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius about Turkey's decision, Duda said "this is very good news which we have been waiting for until the very last moment."

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has welcomed Turkey’s decision to drop its opposition to Swedish membership of Nato, saying that it will strengthen the alliance.

On Monday, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, announced that Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, had given his consent to the Turkish parliament for it to ratify Sweden’s Nato accession.

Erdogan’s reluctance to allow Sweden to join the alliance had seen the Scandinavian country’s membership bid stalled despite the application of significant international pressure on Turkey.

Sweden’s application has yet to be ratified by Hungary, though Budapest has said it will do so once Ankara has withdrawn its objections.

Speaking to journalists in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius about Turkey’s decision, Duda said “this is very good news which we have been waiting for until the very last moment.”

“The presence of both Finland, which is already part of Nato, and Sweden, which – I deeply believe – will become part of it in the near future, certainly greatly strengthens the North Atlantic Alliance, especially in Central Europe,” said Duda.

“As the president of Poland, I express my satisfaction and joy that things are going in the right direction,” he added.

Sweden and Finland applied to join Nato last year in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland joined the Alliance in April, however Sweden’s accession has so far been blocked by Turkey and Hungary.

To became an alliance member, the country’s application must be approved by all 31 Nato members.