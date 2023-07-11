Poland and Ukraine honour victims of the Volhynia massacre 80 years on

On 11 July 1943, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army began to massacre thousands of Poles in the then Nazi-occupied region in Poland called Wołyń. By the time it finished two years later, around 100,000 Poles had been killed. To honour the victims, on Sunday the presidents of Poland and Ukraine placed candles in a Catholic cathedral in western Ukraine.

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the what has become known as the Volhynia massacre – the coordinated attack by Ukrainian nationalists on 99 Polish towns and villages.

Between 1943 and 1945, members of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army massacred thousands of Poles throughout the region that was then in Nazi-occupied Poland and called Wołyń.

In a joint message the presidents said: “Together we pay tribute to all the innocent victims of Volhynia! Memory unites us! Together we are stronger.” Vladyslav Musiienko/PAP

Throughout the period, it is estimated that around 100,000 Poles died at the hands of Ukrainian nationalists. As part of retaliatory actions, Poles killed between 15,000 and 20,000 Ukrainians.

The killings were directly linked with radical Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera’s Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and its military arm, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

Their goal was to purge all non-Ukrainians from a future Ukrainian state.

To honour the victims, on Sunday the presidents of Poland and Ukraine placed candles in a Catholic cathedral in western Ukraine.

In a joint message on Twitter the presidents said: "Together we pay tribute to all the innocent victims of Volhynia! Memory unites us! Together we are stronger."

On his official website President Zelensky added: “We value every life, remember history, and defend freedom together.”

Wołyń is a region that was in Nazi-occupied Poland and is now part of present-day Ukraine.Public domain

The killings still cast a shadow over Ukrainian-Polish relations despite the close bonds between the two countries forged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The prelude to the murders was carried out on 9 February 1943 by a unit of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, which murdered 173 Poles in the village of Parośla by tying up the victims and slaughtering them with axes.

Ukrainian attacks against Poles intensified on 11 July 1943. At the crack of dawn that day Ukrainian insurgent detachments, supported by local Ukrainians, simultaneously surrounded and attacked 99 Polish villages in the Kowel, Włodzimierz Wołyński, Horochów and Łuck districts.

Villages were burned to the ground and property was looted. Researchers estimate that on that day alone the number of Polish victims may have amounted to some 8,000 people, mostly women, children, and the elderly.

Posting on Telegram, President Zelensky said: “Being together, we are paying homage to all the innocent victims of Volhynia. Remembrance unites us! We are stronger being united.” (Pictured: Presidents Duda and Zelensky in Lutsk on Sunday). PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/PAP/EPA

The coordinated operation lasted until July 16th, but the massacres still continued. In July 1943 alone, 530 Polish villages were cleared of their residents and burned. Only a minority managed to escape.

A new wave of massacres took place in early 1944 that took advantage of the withdrawal of the German army.

To commemorate the massacre, in 2016 the Polish parliament instituted the National Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Genocide committed by Ukrainian nationalists against citizens of the Second Republic of Poland, at the same time labelling the massacres an act of genocide.