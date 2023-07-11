American man accused of mother’s murder in Warsaw sentenced to 25 years

The Warsaw District Court has sentenced an American man to 25 years in prison for murdering his mother.

The court found that in 2020 Karl Pfeffer smothered his mother, Gretchen, with a pillow before dismembering her and throwing her remains into the River Vistula.

His mother, also a US citizen, went missing in April that year, and her son became the prime suspect although her body was never found despite the FBI helping Polish investigators.

Pfeffer, who had been living with his mother at the time she disappeared, was detained in the United States and handed over to Polish law enforcement on May 21, 2021.

According to the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw, on the night of March 31 to April 1, 2020, the man murdered his mother by suffocating her with a pillow.

“Then he purchased a hand saw, tape, plastic sheeting and wire fencing.” Later “the suspect dismembered his mother’s body in the apartment, wrapped its parts in the fencing and dumped the corpse in river in the surroundings of Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki,” the prosecutor’s office said.

According to investigators, after the murder, Pfeffer used his mother’s payment cards and bank accounts, and left Poland in October 2020.

Pfeffer will be eligible for parole after 20 years, and can appeal.