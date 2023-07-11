Poland welcomes Turkey’s green light to Sweden’s Nato accession

On Monday, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato's secretary general, announced that Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, had given his consent to the Turkish parliament ratifying Sweden's Nato accession.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Turkey giving its consent to Sweden joining Nato is “very good news”, the Polish government’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Piotr Mueller welcomed the news.

“We have unambiguously supported Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Pact and, as we know, Finland has already finished that process,” Mueller told a press conference on Tuesday morning, adding that it was “very good news.”

In addition to Turkey, Sweden’s bid to join Nato has yet to be ratified by Hungary, though Budapest has said it will do so once Ankara has withdrawn its objections.

Stoltenberg said on Monday that Hungary has given clear signals it would not be the last country to ratify Stockholm’s application.

Sweden and Finland applied to join the military alliance last year as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Finland joined the bloc in April this year. Every application must be ratified by all 31 Nato member countries.