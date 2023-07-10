Coal companies to pay windfall tax on 2022 excess profit

"Coal mining and trading companies will pay a solidarity fee on their excess profits generated in 2022," the PM's Office wrote.

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Polish coal companies will pay a so-called solidarity fee, or a 33-percent windfall tax on their excess profits obtained in 2022, the Prime Minister’s Office has reported.

The government on Monday adopted an amendment to the law on protection of electricity recipients in 2023 which envisages a higher energy consumption limit and frozen electricity prices.

Excess profits are revenues which exceed 120 percent of average earnings obtained over the previous four years, reads a statement published on Monday.

According to the statement, the government wants large coal companies to share their excess profits and partially finance the reduction of electricity prices for citizens and vulnerable entities.

As of October 1, 2023, the maximum electricity price for local governments, schools and hospitals as well as small and medium-sized firms will be reduced from PLN 785/kWh (EUR 176.50) to PLN 693/kWh (EUR 156). Energy consumption limit for households (at frozen prices of PLN 693/kWh) will be increased from 2,000 to 3,000kWh in 2023.