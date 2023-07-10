Defence minister announces arrival of first FA-50 combat aircraft

"The first two FA-50 aircraft for the Polish Armed Forces are already in Poland!," Błaszczak tweeted.

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

The first consignment of South Korean FA-50 light combat jets has arrived in Poland, the country’s defence minister has announced.

Mariusz Błaszczak broke the news on Twitter on Monday.

“The first two FA-50 aircraft for the Polish Armed Forces are already in Poland!,” Błaszczak tweeted. “The light combat aircraft ordered from South Korea, which replace the post-Soviet equipment, will strengthen the potential of the Air Force.”

Poland has ramped up defence spending following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the goal of becoming one of Europe’s leading military powers.

The FA-50 Fighting Eagle is a South Korean light two-seater combat aircraft. According to the Polish Armament Agency, its basic armament is a 20 mm cannon and a wide range of airborne ordnance, including AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, AGM-65 Maverick air-to-surface missiles, as well as several types of aerial bombs of various types.

In September 2022, Poland signed a deal for 48 such aircraft from South Korea.