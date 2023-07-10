Gov’t adopts draft on free-of-charge medicines for seniors, children

The announcement was made by Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, during a press conference in Wołomin near Warsaw on Monday.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The Polish government has adopted a draft law which will enlarge the group of people entitled to free-of-charge medicines to include people under 18 years of age and seniors 65 plus.

The announcement was made by Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, during a press conference in Wołomin near Warsaw on Monday.

According to the authors of the bill, children and adolescents as well as senior citizens take prescribed medications more frequently than any other age group.

The financial factor was another thing taken into consideration during the work on the draft.

As most seniors 65 plus are retired, their finances are limited and spending on medicines is a serious burden on their budgets, the rationale to the legislation states. The situation is very similar in the case of children and young people under 18 who are economically dependent on their parents, the document continued.

A list of medicines covered by the scheme will be announced separately by the health minister.

Currently, senior citizens who are 75 or older are entitled to receive selected medicines free of charge.