Polish PM calls for greater Nato defence spending

Marcin Obara/PAP

Independence can be paid for in blood or by investing in the armed forces, the Polish prime minister has said in an apparent call for greater defence spending ahead of a Nato summit this week.

Mateusz Morawiecki was speaking at a briefing outside Warsaw of the Defence Ministry’s management ahead of the summit that starts on Tuesday in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. In addition to Morawiecki, the briefing was also attended by President Andrzej Duda and Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

“I would like to work on the plan for Ukraine’s accession to Nato as quickly as possible, for Ukraine to be covered by the broadest possible security guarantees,” Morawiecki said. “But on the other hand I would like to put into action the arrangements from the Madrid summit because a rapid-reaction force of over 300,000 troops is a powerful deterrence and defence force on the modern battlefield.”

The prime minister went on to say that Poland had done more than anyone had expected, “because Nato needs a strong Poland just as Poland needs a strong Nato.”

“We expect our partners to invest in the armed forces rapidly… and to build those rapid-reaction forces,” Morawiecki said. “For that to be facilitated, changes would be helpful in the budgetary accounting rule in the (EU’s – PAP) Stability and Growth Pact (SGP).

“You can pay for your independence in blood, as is happening in Ukraine today, and you can invest in and strengthen your armed forces,” he added.

If Poland spends 3.5 percent of its GDP on defence while other countries spend only 1 percent, Morawiecki said, and then may be punished through the application of the excessive deficit procedure under the SGP, then something is very wrong.

“We don’t want war, we want peace, which is secured through a strong army,” he said. “This is what we are striving for, this is what we are encouraging our partners in Nato to do. I’m glad that this north-Atlantic giant has woken up, that as a simultaneously pro-European and pro-American country, Poland is a transatlantic keystone.”

Morawiecki added that a strong and decisive Nato was key to hopes for peace and a return to stability.

“So more arms for Ukraine, greater armament and modernisation of our armies, integration within the Nato countries and the strengthening of the whole eastern flank,” Morawiecki said of his hopes for the Nato summit.