More than half Ukrainian refugee children not attending school in Poland

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Over 50 percent of Ukrainian refugee children in Poland are not enrolled in any school, UNICEF and the UNHCR have reported.

Since the beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine, about 1.2 million Ukrainian citizens have arrived in Poland, and nearly 173,000 children from Ukraine are currently enrolled in the Polish education system, including primary and secondary schools.

About one in five (22 percent) Ukrainian high school students attended a Polish school at the end of the last school year.

But despite this, tens of thousands of children are failing to attend school.

In a joint press release, UNICEF and the UNHCR wrote: “500 days after refugees began fleeing the war in Ukraine, more than half of the Ukrainian refugee children in Poland are not enrolled in the national education system.”

The agencies called on refugee parents to “enroll their children in the Polish education system as residential learning in a safe space with peers and teachers is not only important for their education but also crucial for their socialization, mental health and well-being.”

Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, the national coordinator of the UNICEF Office for Responsiveness to the Needs of Refugees in Poland, said that schools “give children who have already experienced loss, displacement and violence a sense of routine and security, a chance to build friendships and get support from teachers and the opportunity to integrate with host communities.”

He added: “They provide access to services that support children’s mental health and well-being.”

Refugee children who are not enrolled in Polish schools are likely trying to continue their education online using the Ukrainian curriculum and distance-learning platforms, said the press release.

While these methods provide short-term solutions, they do not support social development and often fail to produce positive educational outcomes in the long run, the agencies wrote.

According to the UNHCR, the low enrolment rates can be attributed to factors such as frequent movement to and from Ukraine, as well as obstacles such as language barriers and the ability of schools to accept new students.