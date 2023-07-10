Cancer patient melts hearts ahead of op after tying the knot at breast clinic wedding

Dorota Motyka who is currently a patient at the Centre for Diagnostics and Treatment of Breast Diseases in Gliwice, said she and her new husband Krzysztof had eventually decided to tie the knot because after 21 years ‘it was about time’.

Katarzyna Łozińska

A woman about to have breast cancer surgery has melted hearts in a viral post after saying ‘I do’ to her long-term partner.

Dorota Motyka who is currently a patient at the Centre for Diagnostics and Treatment of Breast Diseases in Gliwice, said she and her new husband Krzysztof had eventually decided to tie the knot because after 21 years ‘it was about time’.

Photographs capturing the magical moment have now gone viral with viewers flooding the post with wishes.

Posting on Facebook, the clinic added: “Oncological disease often leads to making important life decisions, to changes, reevaluations, to the realization of what has been postponed.”

The wedding ceremony was held in front of close family and staff who had adorned the room with flowers and decorations.

Delighted Dorota later said: “The whole setting, flowers, and room decoration were a complete surprise.

“We had only ordered a cake and non-alcoholic champagne.”

After the ceremony, Dorota (pictured with hubby Krzysztof) said that she hoped their wedding would inspire people “stop for a moment in the pursuit of life and remember what is important.”Dorota Motyka/Facebook

Dorota later said: “The ceremony was spontaneous. We had discussed it, but we hadn’t decided on a location.

“It was all wonderful. It didn’t come out intimately, as we wanted, but when I see people’s reactions that most of them are moved.

“Maybe they will stop for a moment in the pursuit of life and remember what is important.”