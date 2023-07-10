Ukrainian living in Poland charged with spying for Russia

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP/EPA

Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) has detained a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of being a member of a spy network working for Russian intelligence.

The press department of the National Prosecutor’s Office reported that the detainee has been staying on the territory of the Republic of Poland since 2019.

“The suspect was detained on June 21 this year,” said the press office of the Minister Coordinator of Security Services. “The spy is the 15th person charged with participation in an organised criminal group connected with spying activities.”

Mariusz Kaminski, the interior minister, tweeted on Monday that the “ABW detained another member of the spy network working for Russian intelligence.”

“The suspect carried out surveillance on military facilities and seaports,” he continued.

Kaminski added that the spy was systematically rewarded by the Russians for keeping them informed on his reconnaissance missions.

According to the Polish authorities, the alleged spy ring conducted intelligence and propaganda activities against Poland, and was also preparing acts of sabotage on the behalf of Russian intelligence.

Such acts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.