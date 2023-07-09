Polish, Ukrainian presidents honour victims of WWII Volhynia Massacre

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The presidents of Poland and Ukraine paid homage to the innocent Volhynia victims on the 80th anniversary of the Volhynia Massacre, during which around 100,000 Poles were murdered, in Lutsk, western Ukraine, on Sunday.

Between 1943-44, around 100,000 Poles were slaughtered by the ultra-nationalist Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) in the Volhynia and Eastern Galicia regions of pre-war eastern Poland (today part of western Ukraine).

The killings still cast a shadow over Ukrainian-Polish relations despite the close bonds between the two countries forged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although there were many killings, in a number of villages, the slaughter is collectively referred to as the Volhynia Massacre.

President Andrzej Duda paid a visit to Ukraine on Sunday where together with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky he attended an ecumenical service at the Saint Peter and Paul Cathedral in Lutsk.

“Being together, we are paying homage to the Volhynia innocent victims. Remembrance unites us! We are stronger being united,” the Polish President’s Office wrote on Twitter.