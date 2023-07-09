Migration referendum concerns Poland’s future says ruling party head

Paweł Supernak/PAP

A referendum on the EU’s new migrant relocation plan is extremely significant as it concerns the future of Poland and the Polish people, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has said.

“One could say that it is a referendum which concerns the fate of Poland and Poles as the point is whether we will live in a safe and peaceful country,” Jaroslaw Kaczynski told a TVP Info public television programme on Saturday.

The European Commission has proposed a migrant relocation scheme under which EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants.

Countries which refuse will have to pay about EUR 22,000 per non-admitted migrant to an EU refugee fund.”The referendum will ask the Polish people whether they approve the government’s policy designed to oppose the EU’s obligatory illegal migrant relocation scheme,” Kaczynski said in an interview with PAP on the same day.

The PiS leader added that a referendum was a measure which did not have to be held together with an election but stated that such a solution would surely help cut costs.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on July 3 that the plan was to hold the referendum on the same day as this year’s parliamentary elections. Poland is due to hold a general election this autumn, although the date has yet to be fixed.

PiS has already filed amendments to Poland’s referendum laws enabling the referendum to be held concurrently with the elections.

The Polish government, along with Hungary, opposes the plan, and has already voted against it.