UK should proritise relations with Poland, writes Daily Mail

Due to the rapid pace at which Poland is arming itself and becoming a military leader in Europe, the UK should foster relations with Warsaw ahead of those with Paris or Berlin, British newspaper The Daily Mail wrote on Saturday.

Andrew Neil, one of the UK’s best known political journalists, listed in Saturday’s Mail the armaments Poland has bought or ordered in recent times.

“Poland will boast a force of tanks so formidable that it will be unmatched by anyone else in Europe,” Neil wrote, adding that the country would also have the continent’s biggest fleet of military helicopters.

“The Poles are rearming at a breathtaking rate and are now Europe’s rising power. Let’s embrace Warsaw – over Paris and Berlin,” the article continued.

Neil pointed out that Poland is “on course to double its active-duty forces to 300,000 (including 50,000 reservists), which means it will have the largest combat-ready, land army in Europe, bigger than Germany’s Bundeswehr, even though the German economy is five times bigger and Poland’s population of 38 million is less than half that of its western neighbour.”

The article highlighted that Warsaw’s military spending this year is up 20 percent on 2022 and stands at 3 percent of GDP with the aim of reaching 4 percent in 2025, the highest in Europe.

“The Americans love newly-assertive Poland,” Neil wrote. “They’ve always been more prepared to come to an ally’s defence if that ally is prepared to spend generously on its own defence. Poland, almost alone of America’s Nato allies in Europe, meets that crucial criterion. There are now more than 11,000 US troops based in Poland and the US Army has opened its first-ever permanent garrison in the country.”

Neil recalled Poland’s key role in supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia, arguing that Poland’s rise as a military and diplomatic force changed the balance of power in Europe. He added that Poland was of great importance to the UK as the two countries share the same view of the Russian threat.