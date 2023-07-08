Mysterious blue egg on Warsaw’s 5 Corner Square…

Artist Joanna Rajkowska at the opening of the “Hatchling. Song Thrush” multimedia installation on Five Corner Square in Warsaw, 12.05.2023.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Anyone who’s been to Poland and to Warsaw in particular, has probably seen the massive palm tree that sits in the middle of Rondo de Gaulle’a in the capital’s downtown.

The artist behind the project, Joanna Rajkowska , is now back with another urban sculpture on the newly refurbished Five Corner Square in the heart of Warsaw.

The sound you can hear is that of a song thrush’s heartbeat inside its egg , a blue marvel of nature. The egg has a name: it is “Hatchling. Song Thrush”. It measures a staggering 3 metres long and is over 2 metres tall as it is wide.

John Beauchamp braves the summer heat and meets up with Joanna Rajkowska and architect Michał Kempiński by the sculpture in downtown Warsaw.