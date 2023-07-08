Most Poles believe Ukraine should apologise for Volhynia massacre

A clear majority (78 percent) of the Polish public believe Ukraine’s president should officially apologise for the so-called Volhynia massacre of Poles during World War II.

Between 1943-44, around 100,000 Poles were slaughtered by the ultra-nationalist Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) in the Volhynia and Eastern Galicia regions of pre-war eastern Poland (today part of western Ukraine).

The killings still cast a shadow over Ukrainian-Polish relations despite the close bonds between the two countries forged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The 80th anniversary of the massacre falls in July.

Research by the CBOS pollster showed that 92 percent of Poles are aware of the events while 78 percent believe that the coming anniversary should prompt an official apology from Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky. Fifty percent of those polled responded ‘Yes, he should apologise’ while 28 percent answered ‘he should apologise but there will be time for that after the war.’ A further 13 percent believed there was no need for an apology and 9 percent had no opinion on the matter.

CBOS also said the percentage of Poles who believe Polish-Ukrainian relations are good had grown more than two-fold since 2018 (64 percent versus 29 percent five years ago). Only 4 percent of respondents considered current relations to be bad.

CBOS conducted the survey using a mixed-mode procedure on a representative sample of 1,054 adult residents of Poland between June 5 and 18, 2023.