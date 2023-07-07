Sejm amends 2023 budget

The changes went through in a 235 to 187 vote with 31 abstentions.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

On Friday the Sejm, the lower parliamentary house, voted through changes in Poland’s 2023 budget.

Among others, the amendments raise budget outlays to PLN 693.4 billion (EUR 155 billion), lower revenues to PLN 601.4 billion (EUR 134 billion) and set the maximum deficit at PLN 92 billion (EUR 21 billion).

The budget deficit for 2023 was originally planned for PLN 68 billion (EUR 15.3 billion), with expenditures seen at PLN 672.5 billion (EUR 150.9 billion).

The changes were necessary in view of current macro-economic data. According to latest forecasts, Poland’s GDP in 2023 is to grow by 0.9 percent instead of the earlier-predicted 1.7 percent. Average annual inflation is expected at 12 percent (9.8 percent in earlier forecasts), and unemployment at 5.5 percent (5.4 percent in earlier forecasts).