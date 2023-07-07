Decisions taken on Ukraine’s Nato accession says Polish official

Przydacz said that the present debate around Ukraine's Nato membership was far more advanced than in 2008, when the Bucharest Nato summit failed to adopt Membership Action Plans (MAPs) for prospective new members.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

There are some decisions on the conditions under which Ukraine could join Nato and when this could occur, a Polish presidential aide told reporters in Washington.

Marcin Przydacz, international policy advisor to the Polish president, went to Washington for talks on the upcoming Nato summit in Vilnius with White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

“Some decisions on the conditions and timing of Ukraine’s Nato accession have already been made, among others regarding a special Nato-Ukraine council, the conditions of Ukraine’s Nato accession in the future, and when this could happen,” Przydacz told a press briefing after the talks with Sullivan on Friday.

Przydacz said that the adoption of the MAPs in Bucharest could have prevented Russia’s invasions of Georgia and Crimea.

“We cannot make such mistakes this time, and we are working on it,” Przydacz said, adding that the debate on Ukraine joining Nato was well underway.

The talks with Sullivan also focused on the Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in Russia and Belarus.