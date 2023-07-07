Victims of Volhynia Massacre must be laid to rest in dignity says PM

"We call for finding all the graves so that the bodies of the victims can be exhumed and laid to rest in dignity," said Morawiecki while paying tribute to Poles murdered by Ukrainians when Ostrowki, their village, was razed to the ground.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said on Friday that the bodies of all of the victims of the Volhynia Massacre must be found and exhumed so that they can be laid to rest in dignity.

An estimated 100,000 Poles died at the hands of Ukrainian ultra-nationalists between 1943-45 during the Second World War. Although there were many killings the slaughter has the collective name of the Volhynia Massacre.

“We call for finding all the graves so that the bodies of the victims can be exhumed and laid to rest in dignity,” said Morawiecki while paying tribute to Poles murdered by Ukrainians when Ostrowki, their village, was razed to the ground.

“We will not rest, I will not rest, until the last victim of the terrible crime in Volhynia… is found,” said Morawiecki.

He added that this was “owed to all who lived in this place at that time and survived, or did not survive, this slaughter.”

Morawiecki was speaking at a cemetery at the now non-existent village, in what is now western Ukraine, just days before July 11, the day designated for official commemorations of the massacre.

The prime minister said the Poles died in a hell “created by Ukrainian nationalists that was possible because the Third Reich was in control here, because the Polish nation had disappeared, because the Polish nation had been exterminated by the German Third Reich.”

“We must be aware that if the history of these Volhynia crimes are not explained nor documented, Russia will always be able ‘to play the Volhynia card’ to drive a wedge between Poles and Ukrainians,” said the prime minister.

The anniversary day poses a diplomatic challenge for Warsaw. The Polish government would like Kyiv to recognise the culpability of Ukrainians for the massacre, while at the same time avoiding a clash over history that could undermine Poland’s strong relations with Ukraine.