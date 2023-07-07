Leaders of Poland and Baltic states warn Nato of threats from Belarus

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have written a letter to Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary general, warning that the presence of the Wagner Group mercenaries in Belarus could lead to the loss of control of Russian nuclear weapons.

In June, Vladimir Putin announced that nuclear missiles should be deployed to Belarus around July 7-8.

Presidents Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania, Andrzej Duda of Poland and Egils Levits of Latvia also warned that the Wagner troops threatened the stability of Belarus.

The letter, which was sent to Stoltenberg just days before the Nato summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12, was published on Friday.

The three leaders wrote that the deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Minsk threatens the security not only of the immediate region, but also of the entire Euro-Atlantic area. They also reminded its readers that Russia has been using Belarusian territory to invade Ukraine.

“Its recent manifestation has been the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus,” they wrote. “It presents an escalatory move in the context of the war in Ukraine and a direct threat to the security of our community.”

The possible arrival of soldiers from the Wagner Group, they wrote, “generates risks for political stability in Belarus and, as a consequence, a potential loss of control over conventional and nuclear weapons in Belarus.”

According to the leaders, the arrival of the mercenaries could also encourage Belarusian authorities to provoke a new wave of mass migration and a humanitarian crisis on the borders of the EU.

The politicians appealed to Nato and its member states for “solidarity and unity” ahead of the upcoming summit in Vilnius.

“We must show Russia that we see and understand them and that we are ready to use all possible means to counter them,” they wrote.

The leaders proposed a number of measures, including a review of the nuclear deterrence and its adaptation to the new realities, and raising defence spending above 2 percent of GDP.

The Wagner Group staged a 24-hour mutiny against the Russian Army last month which ended after the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, agreed to mediate between Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner leader, and Putin.

Prigozhin halted his march on Moscow after he and his troops were promised safe haven in Belarus.

Despite an apparent agreement struck between Prigozhin and the Kremlin under which he would move to Belarus, it appears the Wagner chief has remained in Russia.