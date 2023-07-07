Over 600 Polish companies operating in Ukraine says gov’t official

Hundreds of Polish companies are operating in Ukraine and are “not waiting” for a peace treaty, a government official said on Friday.

Jadwiga Emilewicz, the government plenipotentiary for Polish-Ukrainian Development Cooperation, was speaking to Polish Radio.

Emphasising the strong business ties between the two countries despite the war in eastern Ukraine, she said that there over 600 Polish companies in the country, and that they are

“are not waiting for a peace treaty” to continue to do business.

Polish-owned factories in Ukraine, she added, had “registered an increase in interest and orders.”

Maintaining the positive tone, Emilewicz also said that Polish entrepreneurs “want to increase their presence in Ukraine and participate in reconstruction projects.”