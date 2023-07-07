Ukraine should be on Finnish and Swedish path to Nato says president’s aide

"Poland proposes to raise Nato-Ukraine relations from the level of the Commission to the Council, which will give Ukraine the right to convene joint meetings with the North Atlantic Council," said Przydacz.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Ukraine should be put on the same path to Nato membership that Finland and Sweden took, an advisor to the Polish president has said.

In an interview with the regional newspaper ‘Polska Metropolia Warszawska’, Marcin Przydacz, the head of the president’s International Policy Bureau, said: “We are in favour of Ukraine becoming a member of Nato, but it cannot be denied that this requires the proper conditions.”

With Ukraine at war with Russia there will be “no consent” to the country joining Nato now, said Przydacz, but this should not stop its membership aspirations.

“Poland proposes to raise Nato-Ukraine relations from the level of the Commission to the Council, which will give Ukraine the right to convene joint meetings with the North Atlantic Council,” said Przydacz.

“Ukraine should be shown a path to the Alliance similar to the path that was given to Finland and Sweden”, he added.

He said that the decision to accept Ukraine into Nato “should be a strictly political decision taken by the allies and Ukraine.”

Referring to the upcoming Nato summit in Vilnius he added that “we want this summit to take specific decisions, primarily in the context of strengthening the security of Poland and our entire region, but also in terms of the future accession of further countries to the alliance.”