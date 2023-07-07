Tremor hits Polish coal mine

Seven coal miners were evacuated to a safe area underground after a strong earth tremor struck the ZG Ruda mine in the south-western town of Polkowice on Thursday evening.

Piotr Checinski, a spokesperson for KGHM, the mine’s owner, told PAP that the tremor that hit the mine was “substantial”.

He added that the seven coal miners who had been evacuated from an at-risk area of the mine had not yet been brought to the surface.

“A rescue team was rushed to the site and, after two hours, it reached all seven miners,” he said.

Checinski added that none of the miners were seriously injured. “They have minor injuries that do not require hospitalisation,” he said.