Wagner Group presence in Belarus not confirmed says interior minister

"Let me emphasise one thing – our services have not yet confirmed the presence of the Wagner Group, apart from its leader, in Belarus," Mariusz Kamiński told the i.pl portal on Thursday.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s intelligence services have found no evidence that the Wagner mercenary group has moved to Belarus, the Polish interior minister has said.

Following a 24-hour mutiny against the Russian military launched on June 23, there has been speculation that Wagner troops, led by Yevgeny Prigozin, will establish a new base in Belarus.

Satellite photographs have suggested a camp is already under construction, and there were numerous reports that Prigozin had moved to Belarus.

But, according to Mariusz Kamiński, the Wagner troops appeared to have remained in Russia.

Kamiński said that as the situation could change at any moment, Poland had been implementing measures designed to prevent the destabilisation of the Polish border.

“Undoubtedly, these mercenaries could be used to increase pressure on our border,” Kamiński continued, adding that provocations should be expected.

“The Wagner Group could also be used in operations designed to divert our attention from more important threats posed by the Russian and Belarusian regimes,” the minister said.

According to Kamiński, apart from Russian soldiers, the Wagner Group is also composed of murderers and criminals, who are “dangerous and ruthless.”

Poland would never allow the destabilisation of its border, he said.

Last week, the Polish government said it would deploy 500 police officers to the Belarusian border to support the 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers already present.

“One could be sure that Wagner mercenaries will arrive in Belarus not to rest. They will be carrying out some mission, either against Ukraine or Lithuania and Poland,” Kamiński warned.