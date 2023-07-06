Inflation to go below 13 percent in 2023 says central bank

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland’s average annual consumer inflation (CPI) has a 50-percent chance of falling into the 11.1-12.7 percent range in 2023, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said after a meeting of the Monetary Policy Council (RPP) on Thursday.

The country has been battling high inflation for a number of months now. In February, the Polish inflation rate hit a 26-year high of 18.4 percent, but has since then decreased, falling to 11.5 percent in June.

“In accordance with the central bank’s latest inflation projection, which has been based on the assumption of unchanged interest rates and the CPI data of June 20, 2023, Poland’s average annual consumer inflation has a 50-percent chance of falling within the 11.1-12.7 percent range in 2023,” the central bank reported, adding that the March projection spoke about 11.1-13.5 percent.

In 2024, Poland’s average annual inflation is likely to be between 3.7 and 6.8 percent, and in 2025, between 2.1 and 5.1 percent, the NBP wrote.

There is a 50-percent chance Poland’s GDP growth will fall within the -0.2-1.3 percent range in 2023, the central bank reported. In March’s projection, Poland’s economic growth was seen between -0.1 and 1.8 percent in 2023.

In 2024, Poland’s economy is expected to expand by 1.4-3.3 percent and, in 2025, by 2.1-4.4 percent, the NBP said.