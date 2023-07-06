Intercity rail carrier handles record number of passengers in H1

The number of passengers grew by over 5 million year on year in the first six months of 2023, PKP Intercity said.

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

PKP Intercity, Poland’s leading passenger railway service, carried a record number of passengers in the first half of 2023 and significantly increased its 2022 net profit, the company reported.

Between January and June 2023, the railway company handled nearly 31 million passengers and recorded a net profit of PLN 52.5 million (EUR 11.7 million), the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The net profit recorded in 2022 went up by nearly PLN 10 million (EUR 2.2 million) year on year, while the company’s investments exceeded PLN 1.4 billion (EUR 311 million) in 2022, up by PLN 840 million (EUR 186.7 million) year on year.

PKP Intercity is Poland’s largest rail operator. In 2022, it carried nearly 60 million passengers, both on domestic and international routes.