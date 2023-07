Nomus

In this episode of The Debrief we take a look at an exhibition of Polish women’s design.

“Looking Through Objects. Women in Contemporary Polish Design” is on at the Nomus museum of contemporary art in Gdańsk.

The exhibition presents the profiles of 16 Polish female designers working at the intersection of product design, collector’s design, handicraft and art. Debrief host John Beauchamp meets one of the curators in the studio, Agnieszka Jacobson-Cielecka.