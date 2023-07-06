Lithuania is one of Poland’s most important allies says Duda

The Polish president pointed out that Vilnius and Warsaw were closer today than at any time in recent centuries.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, said that Lithuania is one of Poland’s most important partners and allies in the region as he marked Lithuania’s national holiday in Vilnius.

The Polish president and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda started an official visit to Lithuania on Wednesday. On Thursday, the presidential couple took part in the celebration of Statehood Day – the anniversary of the coronation of King Mindaugas.

Recalling the most important events in Polish-Lithuanian history, Duda said that pride in common historical heritage has become a new value in relations between the two countries in recent years.

From the 16th to the end of the 18th century, the two countries formed the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth which was ruled by a single monarch.

The Polish president pointed out that Vilnius and Warsaw were closer today than at any time in recent centuries. He emphasised that Lithuania was one of Poland’s most important partners and allies in the region.

“We understand perfectly well that the cooperation and solidarity of the democratic countries of Central and Eastern Europe, especially Poland and Lithuania, are a guarantee of our common security, independence and freedom,” said Duda.

The Lithuanian president, Gitanas Nauseda, also emphasised the close relations of both countries saying that “together we are stronger and braver, together we can do more.”

Poland and Lithuania have strengthened their ties and aligned their regional policies in face of Russia’s aggressive posture, particularly since Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.