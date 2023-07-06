Strasbourg court rules in favour of Polish judge

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg has ruled in favour of Igor Tuleya, a Polish judge suspended in 2018 for more than two years for allegedly disclosing the sensitive details of a court proceeding.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The Thursday verdict follows Tuleya’s complaints against the suspension.

In its ruling, the Strasbourg court said that in suspending Tuleya Poland violated several articles of the European Convention on Human Rights. The court also noted that there had been no legal basis for the measures against Tuleya.

The court ruled the payment to the judge of PLN 30,000 (EUR 7,000) in damages plus compensation for his legal expenses.

The court remarked that the case originated in Poland’s new disciplinary regime for judges, and stressed that the Disciplinary Chamber which had taken the decision to suspend the judge “was not an independent and impartial tribunal established by law” for the purposes of the Convention.

The Court emphasised that Tuleya’s case had to be seen in context, notably that he was one of the most outspoken critics of judicial reforms in Poland.

Commenting on the verdict, Sebastian Kaleta, a Polish deputy justice minister, said it showed the court’s “double standards”, as similar proceedings against judges were underway in Spain without any objections on its part.

Kaleta added that “luckily the ruling is in no way legally binding,” quoting a Polish Constitutional Tribunal’s verdict denying the ECHR’s jurisdiction over Polish judicial reforms.