Driver hailed as a hero after risking his life to save terrified kitten from busy highway

The unidentified hero had been driving along the S5 highway when he spotted the kitten in the middle of the road.

This is the extraordinary moment a man reversed up a busy highway to rescue a petrified kitten from oncoming traffic.

Video posted on YouTube shows the man driving down the S5 carriageway when he suddenly stops and begins to reverse.

The man who is wearing a football shirt for Sweden's BK Astrio club in Halmsted, is seen getting out of his car and sticking his foot out to protect the tiny cat from a lorry.

The car-cam then shows the terrified kitten frozen to the spot as other vehicles speed by, missing it by inches.

The man who is wearing a football shirt for Sweden’s BK Astrio club in Halmsted, is seen getting out of his car and sticking his foot out to protect the tiny cat from a lorry, before plucking it off the ground and carrying it to safety.

Posting the video onto the popular Stop Cham video channel, the unidentified man later said: “If the kitten hadn’t turned his head towards me at the last moment, I would have thought it was some kind of corpse, but he looked at me and I had to intervene.

He added: “It was worth it!”

One posted: “Huge respect.. You will have a friend forever…”.

The video which has since gone viral clicking up over 95,000 views and over 3k likes has been flooded with praise from delighted viewers.Stop Cham/YouTube

Another said: “You are great dude. Thanks for saving the kitty!”

And yet another commented: “Respect, even though it was very risky and dangerous. I salute you, man with a big heart!”