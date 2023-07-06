Poland’s retail sales fall by 4.0 pct in May – Eurostat

Polish retail sales went down by 4.0 percent year on year in May 2023 after a 2.0-percent decrease year on year in April, Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, reported on Thursday.

Month on month, retail sales went down by 3.7 percent, the agency also said.

Eurostat annual growth figures are work-day adjusted, while the monthly growth figures are also seasonally adjusted.

Eurostat data also include small companies which employ fewer than 10 people – in this case, small family shops – but exclude auto sales.