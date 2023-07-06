More than 100,000 new vacancies in June reports ministry

In June, employers reported 100,200 job offers, which is 5,400 more than in May, the labour ministry has reported.

“According to preliminary data, in June employers reported 100,200 new job and employment programme vacancies,” the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy (MRPiPS) wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “This is 5,400 more than a month earlier and 4,000 more than in June 2022.”

Earlier, the ministry reported that the unemployment rate in June fell to an estimated 5 percent. Compared to the previous month, it fell by 0.1 percentage points, and compared to the end of June 2022, it was lower by 0.2 percentage points.

The ministry reported that at the end of June, 784,900 job seekers were registered in employment offices. Compared to the previous month, the number of unemployed people decreased by 17,300, and compared to June 2022 it decreased by 33,100.