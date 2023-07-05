Poland against EU migrant relocation plan says ruling party leader

"We consistently oppose attempts to impose the mandatory relocation of illegal migrants on Poland. There will be no agreement to this from the government," Kaczyński said.

Poland is in complete opposition to the EU’s mandatory migrant relocation plan, Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, told PAP on Wednesday.

The European Commission has proposed a migrant relocation programme under which EU member states will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants from countries bearing the brunt of migration influx, such as Greece and Italy, from the Middle East and Africa,

If they refuse, they will have to pay about EUR 22,000 per non-admitted migrant.

“We consistently oppose attempts to impose the mandatory relocation of illegal migrants on Poland. There will be no agreement to this from the government,” Kaczyński said.

“As long as we are in power, there will be no illegal or externally forced migration (to Poland – PAP),” he said.

Asked if the reluctance of PiS to accept the relocation plan stemmed from genuine concern or, as claimed by the opposition, is just a ploy to appeal to voters ahead of the general elections due in autumn, Kaczyński said his party had always opposed illegal migration.

The EU plan, he added, was part of the “German agenda” to push migrants unwanted in the western countries into Poland.

He noted that Poland had proven its determination to halt illegal migration during a 2021-2022 migrant crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border.

“We not only stopped a wave of illegal migrants, but have also safeguarded Poland for the future by building a wall on the border,” he said.

The forced relocation mechanism is also opposed by Hungary.