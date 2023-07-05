LOT posts EUR 25.4 mln profit last year

Last year LOT made over 90,000 flights and carried nearly eight million passengers.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

LOT Polish Airlines, last year, generated over PLN 113.7 million (EUR 25.4 mln) in profits with revenues exceeding PLN 8.3 billion (EUR 1.86 bln), the company told PAP on Wednesday.

“The index figures achieved by LOT in 2022 allow us to view with optimism the development potential of the company,” the airline said in a press release.

Last year LOT made over 90,000 flights and carried nearly eight million passengers. The seat occupancy rate exceeded 80 percent.