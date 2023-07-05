June estimated unemployment at 5 percent reports ministry

"Today we have the lowest unemployment rate in history. We are the EU country with the second-lowest unemployment rate," said Marlena Maląg.

Unemployment in Poland last month amounted to an estimated 5 percent, the family and social policy minister told PAP on Wednesday.

“Today we have the lowest unemployment rate in history. We are the EU country with the second-lowest unemployment rate,” said Marlena Maląg.

She added that according to latest figures unemployment was still falling