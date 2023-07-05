Poland hopes Nato summit ‘fast tracks’ Ukraine’s membership says president

Duda, in Vilnius for talks with Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda, said they both agreed that Ukraine should have its bid for alliance membership accelerated.

Valdemar Doveiko/PAP

Nato should agree to “fast-track” Ukraine’s membership application at its summit in Vilnius, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president said on Wednesday.

Heads of states and governments of Nato members will meet in the Lithuanian capital on July 11-12 for a summit that will be dominated by the war in Ukraine.

“We hope that the Nato summit in Vilnius decides… that Ukraine does not need any preliminary path to join Nato in the future, and that in Ukraine’s case this path will be fast-tracked,” the president told a press conference.

Duda said his talks with Nauseda also focused on discussions due to take place at the summit on strengthening Nato defences in the east.