Poland and UK sign defence partnership

Rau said the partnership, which extends to 2030, focuses on strengthening ties in defence and security.

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Poland and the UK have signed an agreement deepening foreign policy, security and defence cooperation, Zbigniew Rau, the Polish foreign minister, told a press conference in London on Wednesday.

The 2030 Strategic Partnership was signed by the defence and foreign ministers of both countries.

Rau said the partnership, which extends to 2030, focuses on strengthening ties in defence and security.

He said both sides were willing to cooperate in support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, which requires the long-term stationing of British forces on Nato’s eastern flank.

“Together we are stronger in opposing Russia’s crimes,” Rau said.

James Cleverly, the British foreign minister, said the 2030 Strategy Partnership brought to mind Poland’s alliance with the UK during World War Two.

“Just as the UK and Poland fought together to preserve freedom in Europe during World War Two, so today the UK and Poland are standing together once more, at the forefront of international support for Ukraine,” Cleverly said.

“Our 2030 Partnership commits the UK and Poland to even greater defence, security and foreign policy cooperation into the future,” he added.

Ben Wallace, the British defence minister, stressed that the UK was committed to defending Nato’s east.

“As historic defence partners and Nato allies, the UK stands with Poland to defend Nato’s eastern flank and support Ukraine against Russian aggression,” Wallace said.

The partnership also sets out joint priorities on a number of issues from Belarus to China, as well as defence capabilities and defence operations. It builds on a 2017 UK-Poland Treaty on defence and security cooperation and many years of close cooperation between the two countries.

Hundreds of British troops are now deployed to Poland, and last year the British government also dispatched Challenger 2 tanks and the Sky Sabre air-defence system.