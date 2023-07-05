Budget funds used to finance ruling party’s friends claims opposition

Marcin Kierwiński, PO's general secretary, said the funds went mainly to organisations expected to back PiS in the election campaign.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Millions of zlotys from Poland’s budget reserve are being used to finance “fat cats” close to the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, MPs from Civic Platform (PO), the main opposition party, said on Wednesday.

The MPs added that their claims were based on an audit of the Prime Minister’s Office and that their party would ask for the Supreme Audit Office (NIK) to investigate.

Elaborating on their allegations, the MPs said that the budget reserve, a financial instrument administered by the prime minister and generally used to cover the costs of unexpected events and natural disasters, has become “another little money source for PiS fat cats” and an extra financial tool the party can use in the run-up to this year’s general election, due in the autumn.

“(The money – PAP) is being spent without any public control. Budget money,” the MPs said.

Marcin Kierwiński, PO’s general secretary, said the funds went mainly to organisations expected to back PiS in the election campaign.

“We have identified organisations, foundations, associations that have very close ties to PiS,” he said. “The election campaign is underway, so enormous sums from the reserve fund, nearly a billion zlotys, have been pumped into various foundations that are to support PiS in the campaign,” Kierwiński said.

Asked about the matter, Piotr Mueller, the government spokesperson, said the budget reserve was “flexible” and could also be used to finance NGOs.