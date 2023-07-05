Sealing EU’s external borders is fundamental says PM

Marcin Obara/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, reiterated Poland’s opposition to the EU’s mandatory migration relocation plan and said the EU should better protect its external borders.

Morawiecki made the statement at a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, who came to Warsaw on Wednesday to discuss a number of issues, including bilateral cooperation, economy and security as well as migration policy and protection of the European Union’s external borders.

Despite agreeing on a number of policy issues, Warsaw and Rome apparently diverge on the migration relocation idea as Italy hopes the EU plan could help it manage the rising problem of migrants coming to the country from the Middle East and Africa.

After the meeting, Morawiecki said that sealing the EU’s external borders is a fundamental issue.

“That is why our government, Poland, does not agree to illegal immigration,” he said, adding his government will not agree to the EU’s latest migrant relocation plan.

“We don’t agree to any imposition of penalties for non-admittance (of the migrants – PAP), either,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, in a bid to bolster the government’s mandate in talks with the EU, Morawiecki decided to garner support from Polish opposition parties.

Giorgia Meloni said that Europe should combine the interests of all countries and stop illegal immigration before it reaches Europe. She added that otherwise “it will never be able to find a real solution.”

Meloni pointed out that she “understands perfectly well” Poland’s position in terms of the asylum and migration pact, or the EU migrant relocation plan, and noted that Europe does not fully appreciate the sacrifice of countries which have accepted many migrants from Ukraine.

Turning to bilateral relations, Morawiecki emphasised that Poland and Italy saw eye to eye when it comes to their understanding of the reality and the problems.

“Our countries have a very similar vision of the development of our continent and the issues that are going on here,” he added.

Both Morawiecki and Meloni represent conservative governments that advocate for an EU of nation states rather than a federation and a return to Europe’s Christian roots.

The European Commission has proposed a migrant relocation programme, under which EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants from countries bearing the brunt of migration from the Middle East and Africa, such as Greece and Italy.

If they refuse to accept, they will have to pay about EUR 22,000 per non-admitted migrant.