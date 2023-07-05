Italian PM says it is essential for PiS to remain in power

Marcin Obara/PAP

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, has said that she believes it is in the interest of the whole of Europe that Poland’s ruling party, the conservative Law and Justice (PiS), continue to lead Poland.

During her visit to Warsaw on Wednesday, Meloni took part in a panel discussion entitled ‘The Future of the European Union’ together with her Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki. The conference was organised in Warsaw as part of a meeting of the European Parliamentary group of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR).

During her speech, Meloni referred to the parliamentary elections in Italy, which were won by her Italian Brothers party. As she said, this victory “sent a very important message – strength and hope for the conservatives.”

“We care very much, it is fundamental that PiS and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki continue to lead this country, because it is in the good interest not only of our political family, but also in the interest of the whole of Europe,” she said.

In this context, she pointed to Poland’s actions regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I believe that Europe should thank Poland for its work in recent months,” she said.

Meloni also assessed that it is necessary to work on strengthening the ECR so that the group gains the strongest possible position in the upcoming European elections. She said, the challenges facing Europe require a pragmatic, conservative and comprehensive approach.