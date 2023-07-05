EC issues rule-of-law recommendations for Poland

The European Commission (EC) published its fourth annual report on the rule of law in EU member states on Wednesday including a list of recommendations for Poland.

The EC said that 65 percent of last year’s recommendations had been met either in full or in part across the bloc, highlighting that judicial reforms take time and that progress could be considered good.

The section on Poland recognised that Warsaw had “adopted legislation to raise the standard of certain aspects of judicial independence and engaged in a further reform of the disciplinary regime for judges.”

“Some steps have been taken to ensure functional independence of the prosecution service from the Government, while the functions of the Minister of Justice and the Prosecutor General are still not separate,” the report continued. “The digitalisation of justice is progressing well.”

However, the EC pointed out that: “Serious concerns persist related to the independence of the Polish judiciary,” going on to list six areas in which Poland has made no progress and one in which limited progress has been made.

The report also presented seven recommendations for improving the rule of law in Poland, including separating the functions of justice minister and prosecutor general and ensuring that “fair, transparent and non-discriminatory procedures are adhered to for the granting of operating licences to media outlets.”