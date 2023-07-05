US missile defence base in Poland to be finished by year-end says Pentagon

Construction of a US anti-missile base in the northern Polish village of Redzikowo is planned for completion by the end of this year, a Pentagon spokesperson has told PAP.

Nancy Jones-Bonbrest of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said that after completion, the Aegis Ashore Poland base would undergo final testing by the US Navy after which it would become the US’s second anti-missile land base in Europe, marking the end of the final phase of the European Phased Adaptive Approach (EPPA).

The EPPA is part of a Nato anti-missile system designed to protect the continent against short- medium- and intermediate-range missiles from Iran. In addition to the planned base in Redzikowo, the system is also comprised of the Aegis Ashore base in Deveselu, Romania, as well as an early-warning radar facility in Kurecik, Turkey, and a command centre in Ramstein, Germany. The system is complemented by a maritime element of Aegis situated on a US Navy destroyer stationed at the Rota base in Spain.

The Redzikowo base will be composed of an AN/SPY-1 radar, Mk 41 VLS launchers and anti-ballistic SM-3 (Standard Missile – 3) rockets and is the final uncompleted element of the system.

Riki Ellision, an expert at the US Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, told PAP the Aegis Ashore system would deter a limited first strike, protecting Polish citizens and the country’s critical infrastructure.