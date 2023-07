Pyrotechnicians were stunned to find the mystery box brimming with sweets and cash in 100zł banknotes.

Krosno121.pl

A mysterious metal box stuffed with sweets and 100,000 zł in cash sparked panic after being left outside a village orphanage.

Police in the sleepy village of Długie in southeast Poland sprang into action on Saturday after the securely chained metal box was found with a handwritten note on top saying: “Please don’t be afraid. The package is a donation. Nothing dangerous.”