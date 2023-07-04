Passenger evacuated from Stena Spirit ferry

A passenger sailing on the Stena Spirit, the ferry at the centre of a possible murder-suicide investigation into the deaths of two Poles, was airlifted to hospital after suffering a suspected pulmonary edema on Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Agnieszka Zembrzycka, a Stena Line spokeswoman, told PAP that the health of one of the passengers “deteriorated overnight” on the Stena Spirit, which was sailing from the Swedish city of Karlskrona to the Polish port of Gdynia.

She added that the passenger had received medical assistance on board, but due his worsening health a Maritime Search and Rescue Service (SAR) helicopter was dispatched to transport him to a hospital.

Commander Marcin Braszak, the spokesman of the Gdynia Naval Aviation Brigade, reported that the SAR crew from the 43rd Naval Aviation Base in Gdynia-Babie Doly carried out an overnight evacuation operation from the ferry.

Last week, a Polish woman and her seven-year-old son died in the Baltic Sea after they went overboard from the Stena Spirit.

At first it was thought the woman had dived into the water after her son had fallen into the sea. But investigators now suspect she may have jumped into the Baltic after throwing her son overboard, in a murder-suicide.