Orlen to acquire 266 petrol stations in Austria

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Polish fuels group PKN Orlen has signed an agreement with the Austrian company Doppler for the purchase of 266 petrol stations in Austria.

Under the agreement, signed on Tuesday, Orlen will purchase 100 percent of the shares of Doppler Energie GmbH, and will acquire the filling stations, which operate under the Turmoel brand.

An Orlen press release said that transaction should be closed once it has the approval of Polish and Austrian anti-monopoly offices at the turn of 2023-24.

The transaction amount was not disclosed.

Orlen added that, thanks to the agreement, it will start operating on a new retail market, which is in line with its retail network development plans, announced in the company’s strategy until 2030.

Daniel Obajtek, the company’s CEO, said during a press conference that synergies resulting from the deal were estimated to around PLN 10 billion (EUR 2,263 billion)over 10 years.