Mother and child ferry deaths no accident say investigators

It was originally reported that the deaths occurred when the woman dived into the Baltic Sea last Thursday after her son fell overboard from the Stena Spirit ferry in the territorial waters of Sweden.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The deaths at sea of a 36-year-old Polish woman and her seven-year-old son were the result of conscious actions, Danish maritime accident investigators have said.

Over the weekend, experts from Danish Maritime Accident Investigation Board analysed witness statements and video footage.

“It is clear that it was no accident,” the board’s head, Oessur Jarleivson, told the P4 Blekinge radio station.

The Danish authorities are responsible for the investigation as the ferry was sailing under a Danish flag, however, as it has been established that foul play was involved, the matter has been referred to the prosecutor and since Saturday the Gdańsk office has been investigating the child’s murder and the attempted suicide of the mother.