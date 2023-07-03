Poland receives another British-made CAMM iLauncher

The entire 'Mala Narew' system is to be composed of six iLaunchers equipped with CAMM missiles manufactured by the British branch of the MBDA, a European multinational developer and manufacturer of missiles.

Aleksander Perz

Another British-made iLauncher of the ‘Mała Narew’ short-range air defence system has been delivered to Poland as part of the country’s plans to expand its short- and mid-range air defence.

“Another British-made Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) iLauncher, which is part of the short-range air defence (SHORAD) system, known as ‘Mala Narew’ (Small Narew), has reached Poland,” Mariusz Błaszczak, the defence minister, wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Poland’s air-defence plans envisage a ‘Narew’ short-range air defence system, but in order to accelerate the country’s air defence capabilities, in April 2022, Poland signed an agreement for the ‘Mała Narew.’ The value of the contract amounted to around PLN 1.65 billion (EUR 375 million).

Poland’s complete air defence system is planned to be composed of a mid-range component of US-made Patriot missiles, a short-range component offered by Narew missiles and the very-short-range missile platforms Poprad and Pilica.

iLaunchers have been integrated with Polish truck chassis, Polish radar systems and missile fire control software.

The two remaining iLaunchers, which are now being manufactured in Great Britain, will be delivered to Poland this autumn.