Poland wants to set up tank service centre with Germany says PM

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland is very interested in setting up with Germany and Ukraine a repair centre for Leopard tanks in Poland, the prime minister said on Monday.

Mateusz Morawiecki was asked at a press conference about a report on the website of German weekly Der Spiegel that a Polish-German service centre for German Leopard tanks sent to Ukraine has still not been established.

“This is an issue for the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) but above all for the German side,” Morawiecki said. “We must have appropriately prepared procedures on the German side.”

The prime minister went on to explain that the main bottleneck hampering Leopard repairs was a lack of parts.

“Generally we are most interested in creating a Leopard repair centre together with the Germans and Ukrainians,” he said, adding that Leopards were already being refitted at the Bumar-Łabędy plant in the southern town of Gliwice so “those competencies are most certainly already present in Poland.”

The Der Spiegel website reported on Sunday that Poland and Germany had so far failed to reach an agreement on siting a repair facility in Poland for Leopards delivered to Kyiv. Such a facility was planned to be created in late May.

Der Spiegel wrote that Warsaw and Berlin had been debating structural details of the joint undertaking, which had led to an agreement not being signed due to “various disputed points.”

Two German defence firms were supposed to work with Polish state-owned defence contractor PGZ to set up a joint workshop in Polish facilities sited in Gliwice and the western city of Poznan. The German government was to bear the costs of the repairs.

Der Spiegel cited industry insiders as saying that Poland was responsible for the hold-up, highlighting a “campaign against Berlin” that Warsaw has reportedly been waging for months, and claiming the issues hindering the centre were politically motivated.