Polish climber dies on Pakistani mountain

Located in the western part of Pakistan's Himalaya, Nanga Parbat is the ninth highest mountain in the world.

Michał Dzikowski/PAP

A Polish mountaineer has died while descending from the peak of Nanga Parbat, an 8,126-metre-high mountain lying in the Pakistani section of the Himalaya.

The Pole, who has not been named, was at an altitude of 7,000 metres when he died.

On Sunday, three climbers from Poland climbed Nanga Parbat independently.

Located in the western part of Pakistan’s Himalaya, Nanga Parbat is the ninth highest mountain in the world. In 2018, another Polish climber, Tomasz Mackiewicz died while descending from its peak.