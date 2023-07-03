PM confirms migrant referendum to take place on election day

"I can confirm that we are planning (to hold – PAP) the parliamentary elections and the referendum on migrant relocations at the same time," Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

A referendum on the EU’s new migrant relocation plan will take place on the same day as this year’s parliamentary elections, Poland’s prime minister said on Monday.

Poland is due to hold a general election this autumn, although the date has yet to be fixed.

“I can confirm that we are planning (to hold – PAP) the parliamentary elections and the referendum on migrant relocations at the same time,” Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference.

He added that holding both ballots simultaneously would help cut costs.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has already filed amendments to Poland’s referendum laws enabling the referendum to be held concurrently with the elections.

The European Commission has proposed a migrant relocation scheme under which EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants.

Countries which refuse will have to pay about EUR 22,000 per non-admitted migrant to an EU refugee fund.

The Polish government, along with Hungary, opposes the plan, and has already voted against it.